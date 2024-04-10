On Wednesday, key U.S. stock indexes closed lower, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 1.1% to 38,461.51, the S&P 500 dropped nearly 1% to 5,160.64, and the Nasdaq ended the day down by 0.8% at 16,170.36.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:
MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR
MicroStrategy’s stock rose by 8.67% to close at $1,566. The stock’s intraday high and low were $1566 and $1373.77 respectively, with a 52-week range of $266 to $1999.99. The company is facing a challenging situation as Bitcoin's BTC/USD surge boosts both its shares and convertible bonds, making refinancing these bonds 280% more expensive.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. ADIL
Adial Pharmaceuticals’ stock skyrocketed by 106.19% to close at $2.33. The stock’s intraday high and low were $2.74 and $1.75 respectively, with a 52-week range of $0.77 to $14. The company announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article highlighting the clinical results, strong safety profile, and high compliance among patients administered AD04.
Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. ALPN
Alpine Immune Sciences’ stock increased by 20.80% to close at $47.04. The stock’s intraday high and low were $47.84 and $37.43 respectively, with a 52-week range of $6.71 to $47.84. The company is reportedly considering strategic options, including a potential sale, following interest from potential buyers.
Marin Software Inc. MRIN
Marin Software’s stock soared by 126.30% to close at $0.65. The stock’s intraday high and low were $0.91 and $0.47 respectively, with a 52-week range of $0.24 to $0.94. The company’s shares are trading higher after announcing upgrades to its Microsoft Corp advertising integration.
Tesla Inc. TSLA
Tesla’s stock fell by 2.89% to close at $171.76. The stock’s intraday high and low were $174.93 and $170.01 respectively, with a 52-week range of $152.37 to $299.29. The company’s shares are trading lower on Wednesday, amid reports of a potential meeting between Tesla’s CEO and the Indian Prime Minister.
Photo by WHYFRAME on Shutterstock
