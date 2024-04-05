Procter & Gamble Recalls Millions of Laundry Detergent Packets Due To Packaging Flaw, Promises Full Refund

Loading... Loading...

Procter & Gamble Company PG on Friday announced a voluntary packaging recall of Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods, and Ariel Pods liquid laundry detergent packets packaged in flexible film bags.

This recall announcement applies only to bags distributed in the U.S. This issue involves about 8.2 million units sold in the U.S. and about 56,741 sold in Canada of certain lot codes of Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods, and Ariel Pods liquid laundry detergent packets packaged in flexible film bags that were manufactured between September 2023 and February 2024. Recalled products range from bags with 12 to 39 laundry detergent packets.

The outer packaging, designed to hinder access to the contents, can tear near the zipper track, the company said in a press release.

This poses a risk of injury if the laundry detergent packets are ingested by children or other vulnerable individuals, as well as the possibility of skin or eye injuries.

Ingestion of a large quantity of any surfactant-containing household cleaning products can cause death among individuals with underlying health issues, Procter & Gamble said.

While no confirmed incidents or injuries have been reported due to this packaging flaw, Procter & Gamble has received four reports from the U.S. of children accessing the liquid laundry packets.

Among these, three incidents involved ingestion during the sale period of the recalled lots, but it’s uncertain if these packets originated from the recalled bags.

Consumers are urged to promptly store the recalled bags away from children and contact Procter & Gamble for a complete refund, the company said.

Additionally, they can request a complimentary replacement child-resistant bag for safe storage of the product.

Procter & Gamble said it also offers cabinet locks for securing laundry materials upon request.

Price Action: PG shares are trading higher by 0.58% to $156.35 on Friday.

Photo via Company