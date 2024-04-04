Energy Woes: Exxon Mobil Warns Of Lower Q1 Earnings

  • Weak oil and gas prices anticipated to impact Exxon Mobil's Q1 FY24 results.
  • Fluctuations in gas prices expected to negatively influence upstream results by $(0.6)B to $(0.2)B.
Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM shares are trading lower after the company signaled weak oil and gas prices to impact first-quarter FY24 results.

The company anticipates that fluctuations in gas prices will negatively influence its first-quarter upstream results by between $(0.6) billion and $(0.2) billion. 

Conversely, changes in liquid prices are expected to have a negative impact on upstream results of $(0.4) billion to flat.

On the other hand, Exxon Mobil projects that variations in industry margins will positively impact energy products earnings by $0.5 billion-$0.7 billion and both specialty products earnings and chemical products earnings by flat to $0.2 billion each.

Exxon Mobil expects changes in unsettled derivatives (mark-to-market) to impact first-quarter upstream earnings by negative $(0.2) billion to positive $0.2 billion.

Last month, Exxon Mobil reportedly accelerated LNG portfolio expansion, aiming to double capacity to 40 mtpa by 2030.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via SPDR Select Sector Fund – Energy Select Sector XLE and IShares U.S. Energy ETF IYE.

Price Action: XOM shares are down 0.32% at $118.92 premarket on the last check Thursday.

Photo via Shutterstock

