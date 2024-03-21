Planet Fitness Under Fire For Overlooking Women's Safety In Ad Campaign Mocking Locker Room Concerns

Loading... Loading...

The Planet Fitness PLNT commercial has sparked outrage, with critics accusing the gym of neglecting women’s safety.

What Happened: An X (formerly Twitter) account, Libs of TikTok, recently shared a Planet Fitness commercial on the social media platform, raising concerns about women’s safety at the gym. The commercial appears to be making light of the issue and has drawn strong criticism.

The post read, “Holy shlit! This is an actual Planet Fitness commercial. They really don't know which locker room men and women are supposed to use. They make a mockery of women. It's a joke to them. WOMEN ARE NOT SAFE AT PLANET FITNESS!! Their own policies even proudly state that men can use the women's locker rooms. Unbelievable.”

This incident follows a series of controversies surrounding Planet Fitness’ inclusive policies, which led to a decline in company stock.

Planet Fitness, often in the spotlight for its unique gym culture and controversies, faces new backlash. With everything drenched in purple and a firm stance on a $10/month model without raising fees for 30 years, they aim to sell numerous memberships, betting on low attendance.

Their slogans like “No Lunks” and “Judgment Free Zone” underline a distinctive, albeit debated, approach to fitness. Despite drawing a diverse crowd, their latest ad mocking locker room safety has sparked outrage, challenging their inclusive reputation. This backlash could impact its brand and expansion strategy as a company with significant debt and reliance on franchise growth.

Why It Matters: The gym’s policy, which allows members to use the locker room corresponding to their gender identity, has been a topic of heated debate. This policy has been criticized for potentially compromising women’s safety, as seen in a recent incident at a Planet Fitness location in Alaska, where a man was found in the women’s locker room with underage girls present. After the incident was reported, the woman’s membership was canceled. The gym’s stock has also taken a hit amid these growing concerns.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Planet Fitness experienced a 3.43% increase to $58.86, yet its stock has declined by 1.90% over the past five days and is down by 19.33% over the last year.

