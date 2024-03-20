Stellantis Invests In Cutting-Edge LiDAR Tech For Next-Gen ADAS: Details

Loading... Loading...

Stellantis N.V. STLA corporate venture fund, Stellantis Ventures, has invested in SteerLight, the developer of a new generation of high-performance LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensing technology.

Stellantis noted that SteerLight LiDAR senses the surrounding environment in three dimensions with higher resolution and precision and at a lower volume production cost than currently available LiDAR systems.

The technology will likely help drivers of future Stellantis brand vehicles to perform better in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Ned Curic, Stellantis Chief Engineering & Technology Officer, said, “Automated driving enhancements remain a top priority at Stellantis. The game-changing work at SteerLight can enable enhanced and widespread ADAS applications.”

SteerLight, a spinoff of the French CEA-Leti technology center, employs Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) LiDAR based on silicon photonics technology that puts the system on a microchip.

The FMCW technology provides highly accurate depth and velocity data while resisting interference from the surrounding environment and other users.

Since its inception in 2022, Stellantis Ventures has invested in 12 startups and one mobility fund.

Price Action: STLA shares are trading higher by 0.10% at $28.85 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

Photo by Jonathan Weiss on Shutterstock