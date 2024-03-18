Nvidia Will 'Blow Some Minds' With New B100 At GTC 2024, Says Ross Gerber: Here's What We Know About Next-Gen AI Chip

Loading... Loading...

Nvidia Corp. NVDA kickstarts its annual GPU Technology Conference (GTC 2024) on Monday and most analysts and industry watchers expect the company to shed light on its next-big AI chip, codenamed B100, with ‘B’ standing for Blackwell.

Great Expectation: “Nvidia will blow some minds tomorrow with the new chips. Next level AI performance,” said Ross Gerber, CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, said in a post on Sunday.

The Jensen Huang-led company used GTC 2022’s keynote that year to unveil the H100 AI chip based on the Hopper architecture.

What We Know So Far: Nvidia first announced the B100 at the SC2023 Super Computing conference held in November. At a special address, the company teased the performance of B100 and suggested the next-gen AI chip will offer more than twice the AI performance of Hopper GPUs when it debuts in 2024. The B100 will succeed the Hopper H200 AI chip.

On the fourth-quarter earnings call, Nvidia’s management said B100 demand will likely outstrip supply. Following the conference call, Morgan Stanley’s Joseph Moore said Nvidia is heading into a major product cycle with the B100.

Information shared by leaker @XpeaGPU suggests the B100 will have 2 dies based on TSMC’s CoWoS-L packaging technology, 8×8-Hi HBM3e stacks for 192GB of memory.” CoWoS – Chip on Wafer on Substrate is an advanced packaging technology that helps design and manufacture large processors.

A year later, the B200 will launch with 12-Hi stocks and offer a beefy 288 GB memory, the leaker said. “This thing is a monster,” he added.

Reports say Nvidia will use TSMC’s 3nm processor technology for B100.

Why It’s Important: Nvidia’s pioneering moves in the AI chip market have given the company an edge over others. A key advantage for the company is its integrated AI offering, combining software, hardware and systems.

Stifel analyst Reuben Roy said in a CNBC appearance last week that Nvidia has increased the cadence at which it is bringing new products to market. “I think, there is going to be a lot of discussion, again around the concept of the Nvidia AI ecosystem that Nvidia has been busy building and we're looking forward to the roadmap ahead,” he said,

The chipmaker’s stock is on a tear, having gained about 73% for the year to date. It also notched up a record 10-week winning run with last week’s modest 0.4% gain. Nvidia is now the third most-valued global corporation.

Nvidia ended Friday's session down 0.12% at $878.36, according to Benzinga Pro data.

