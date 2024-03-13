DoubleVerify Expands OTT Measurement Solutions In Collaboration With NBCUniversal

Loading... Loading...

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. DV has unveiled an extended collaboration, offering program-level measurement solutions for OTT devices, particularly Connected TV (CTV).

The company, which gained over 34% in the last one year, is running almost in line with the broader S&P 500 index.

This advancement in streaming verification empowers NBCUniversal advertisers to assess brand safety, suitability, and content performance at the program level.

“With this expanded partnership, advertisers will be able to maximize brand equity protection and campaign performance across premium streaming media,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify.

Expanded partnership benefits will include AI-powered program-level classifications, comprehensive streaming insights, and independent measurement, the company said in a press release.

On March 11, Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen upgraded DoubleVerify from Neutral to Outperform and announced a $40 price target.

Last month, DoubleVerify revealed the identification and mitigation of CycloneBot, one of the most extensive CTV ad fraud schemes ever uncovered.

The malicious will lead to an estimated monthly financial impact of up to $7.5 million across unprotected advertisers.

For the first quarter, DoubleVerify expects revenue of $136 million to $140 million, while for the full year 2024, the company sees revenue of $688 million to $704 million, a year-over-year increase of 22% at the midpoint.

Price Action: DV shares closed higher by 1.37% to $32.63 on Tuesday.