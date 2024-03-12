Concerned About Privacy? Airbnb Bans Indoor Cameras Globally With Stricter Policies On Privacy Devices

Loading... Loading...

Airbnb, Inc. ABNB said it is banning indoor security cameras in listings globally to prioritize its customers’ privacy.

Historically, Airbnb permitted indoor security cameras in common areas, if disclosed before booking and not in sleeping areas or bathrooms. The new policy bans cameras inside listings, regardless of disclosure.

In addition to prohibiting indoor cameras, the updated policy will introduce stricter guidelines for outdoor cameras and other devices, like noise monitors.

Doorbell cameras and noise decibel monitors remain permissible on Airbnb, offering hosts a privacy-conscious means to safeguard their homes and preempt unauthorized gatherings.

Also Read: ChargePoint’s Shifting Fortunes: Analyst Lowers Forecast Citing Slow EV Market And Emerging Cost Reduction Strategies

“Our goal was to create new, clear rules that provide our community with greater clarity about what to expect on Airbnb,” said Juniper Downs, the head of community policy and partnerships. The revised policy takes effect on April 30.

The company’s shares have gained over 40% in the past one year, outperforming the S&P 500’s return of over 32%.

Last month, the company said it generated $63 million in net cash from operating activities and $46 million in free cash flow during the fourth quarter. As of December 31, Airbnb had $10.1 billion in cash, equivalents and short-term investments.

Airbnb also announced last month that its board approved a share repurchase program of up to $6 billion.

“We remain committed to maintaining financial discipline and delivering strong profitability. We also believe we have meaningful growth opportunities ahead,” the company said in a letter to shareholders last month.

Airbnb sees first-quarter revenue in the range of $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion (consensus $2.058 billion). The company expects its take rate to be notably higher on a year-over-year basis.

Loading... Loading...

Nights booked growth is expected to moderate in the first quarter and average daily rates are expected to be flat to slightly up.

Read Next: Say It Ain’t So: Remote Work Is, In Fact, Boosting Economic Growth, Labor Market Participation, Acknowledges BlackRock’s Rick Rieder

Price Action: ABNB shares closed lower by 1.16% to $162.99 on Monday.

Photo via Shutterstock