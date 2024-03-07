Tapestry Boosts Marketing Might: Kate Spade Joins Forces with Bluecore's Tech

Loading... Loading...

Tapestry Inc TPR has expanded its partnership with the retail shopper identification and customer movement technology, Bluecore, to include its Kate Spade New York brand.

The platform has been delivering strong identification improvements and contributing to marketing growth for Tapestry’s Coach and Stuart Weitzman brands.

The expanded collaboration reflects Tapestry’s focus on improving customer identification, engagement and retention to increase purchases from new, active, and inactive buyers.

Bluecore has aided in improving growth and retention through marketing, customer experience and strategic expertise for Coach and Stuart Weitzman since 2022.

Tapestry also plans to increase the use of Bluecore’s platform to integrate Bluecore’s data across its digital marketing tech stack, which includes Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Amperity, Attentive, and Tulip.

Bluecore collects and turns this data into insights through retail-specific models related to purchase intent, lifetime value, product affinity, discount affinity, and more.

“Bluecore collaborated with Tapestry on the concept of customer movement in 2023. As we continue to focus on deepening connections with our customers now and in the future, Bluecore has allowed us to further move away from channel-centric execution to customer-centric execution,” said Joe Milano, SVP of Digital at Tapestry.

Price Action: TPR shares are trading higher by 0.47% at $46.86 on the last check Thursday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons