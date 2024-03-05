Tesla Cybertruck's 800V Architecture Gets Third-Party Charger Support - Nxu's Charging System Achieves 327kW Charging Rate

Loading... Loading...

Nxu, Inc. NXU on Tuesday said it is the first reported third-party charging system to harness Tesla, Inc. TSLA Cybertruck’s 800V architecture.

Following the successful charging of a Tesla Cybertruck at the NxuOne Charging Station, the Nxu team initiated an ambitious testing phase.

Nxu said that multiple Cybertrucks tested with the NxuOne Charging System achieved a 327kW charging rate, maximizing Tesla Cybertruck capabilities.

On February 26, the company successfully charged the first-ever successful Cybertruck NACS (North American Charging Standard) charging session performed on a non-Tesla DC fast charging station.

“Our aim is to enhance the EV charging ecosystem by providing reliable and fast charging solutions for every make, model, or size of EV. The Cybertruck charging sessions are a huge step towards realizing that goal,” said Mark Hanchett, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Nxu.

Nxu’s recent charging sessions consistently achieved up to 327kW, showcasing its leadership in high-speed EV charging.

This surpasses the highest known rate of 253kW at a Tesla Supercharger. Nxu plans to test the NxuOne Charging System further on other 800V architecture vehicles.

NXU Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Nxu shares are trading lower by 7.74% at $0.8089 on Tuesday.

Photo via Shutterstock