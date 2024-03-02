Trump Reportedly Eyes Texas Gov. Greg Abbott As Potential VP: 'He Would Be Somebody That I Would Very Much Consider'

Loading... Loading...

Greg Abbott, the conservative governor of Texas, is reportedly being considered by Donald Trump as a potential vice presidential candidate if Trump secures the Republican nomination to challenge Joe Biden.

Describing Abbott as a “remarkable individual,” Trump informed Sean Hannity of Fox News on Thursday that the three-time governor, known for his strong stance against immigration, has performed admirably.

Trump expressed his openness to considering Abbott as a possible vice presidential candidate, stating, “Yeah, certainly he would be somebody that I would very much consider.”

“So he’s on the list?” Hannity said.

“Absolutely, he is,” Trump said, as Abbott listened.

Abbott has had multiple confrontations with Democratic officials, directing undocumented migrants towards cities governed by Democrats. He has also clashed with the federal government, preventing border patrol from accessing the Rio Grande river at a commonly used crossing point for migrants, and subsequently defying orders to withdraw.

“He really stepped it up,” Trump said of Abbott. “It’s been amazing.”

Last week, Abbott informed CNN that there are numerous individuals other than himself who are better positioned to serve as Trump’s running mate. He added that he would assist Trump in selecting a candidate. Additionally, Abbott stated to CBS his intention to seek a fourth term as governor of Texas.

Trump is highly likely to secure the Republican presidential nomination once more, having emerged victorious in all primary elections, reported The Guardian.

It is anticipated that Nikki Haley, his opponent and the former governor of South Carolina, will withdraw from the race following Super Tuesday next week, it added.

