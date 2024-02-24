Ford Halts 2024 F-150 Lightning Deliveries For Quality Checks, Gas-powered F-150 Shipments Begin: Report

Loading... Loading...

Ford Motor Company F has reportedly ceased deliveries of all 2024 model year F-150 Lightning electric pickup trucks to conduct unspecified quality inspections.

The second-largest automaker in the U.S. stated that the suspension of shipments commenced on Feb. 9, Reuters reported.

There was no indication of when deliveries, which commenced in January for the EV truck, would recommence.

A spokesperson declined to disclose to Reuters the nature of the quality concern under review.

Additionally, Ford announced that it initiated the delivery of the first newly redesigned gas-powered 2024 model F-150 pickups to dealerships this week, the report said.

The company anticipates increasing shipments in the upcoming weeks after conducting meticulous launch quality assessments to ensure adherence to its stringent standards.

Numerous 2024 model gas-powered F-150 trucks have reportedly amassed in storage facilities across southeast Michigan since production commenced in December.

In September, Ford announced plans to commence shipments of the new F-150 in early 2024, reaffirming on Friday that it’s “on plan,” the report stated.

Last month, Ford revealed intentions to decrease production of its F-150 Lightning due to lower-than-expected demand for EVs. Despite this, production of the EV truck persists, with Ford confirming ongoing operations.

In January, the automaker disclosed plans to reduce production at its Michigan Rouge Electric Vehicle Center to one shift effective April 1. This decision follows Ford’s temporary reduction of one shift out of three at the EV plant in October, the Reuters report read.

In December, Ford informed suppliers of its intention to manufacture approximately 1,600 F-150 Lightning EV trucks weekly from January, down from the initial plan of 3,200.

Last year, Ford sold 24,165 F-150 Lightning trucks in the U.S., marking a 55% increase from 2022, out of approximately 750,000 total F-150 U.S. sales, Reuters noted.

Price Action: F shares closed higher by 0.17% to $12.14 on Friday.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

