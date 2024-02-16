Interested In Cash Back And Rewards? Bank of America And Starbucks Launch Loyalty Partnership

Loading... Loading...

Bank of America Corporation BAC and Starbucks Corporation SBUX have unveiled a fresh collaboration, allowing numerous Bank of America cardholders and Starbucks Rewards members across the U.S. to amplify their perks through account linkage.

When Bank of America cardholders and Starbucks Rewards members link an eligible debit or credit card with their Starbucks Rewards account at BofA.com/starbucks or starbucks.com/bofa, they can earn 2% cash back on qualifying purchases, in addition to their existing rewards or card benefits. Additionally, they’ll earn 1 Star per $2 spent at Starbucks.

Members can access their enhanced benefits by making qualifying Starbucks in-app purchases using their linked Bank of America debit or credit card.

These purchases include reloading a digital Starbucks gift card, ordering ahead, or making app payments at the register.

Stars earned are redeemable towards various rewards at Starbucks, covering free drinks, food, merchandise, and whole bean coffee.

This program welcomes currently enrolled Starbucks Rewards members and Bank of America cardholders, as well as new members or cardholders.

“We are pleased to partner with Bank of America and offer Starbucks Rewards members even more valuable benefits like Cash Back and more Stars,” said Ryan Butz, vice president, loyalty strategy and marketing at Starbucks.

“This partnership is the latest example of how we are continuing to invest in our most loyal customers to deepen engagement and connection by offering benefits and experiences that can’t be found anywhere else,” Butz added.

