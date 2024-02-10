Delta To Introduce Premium Lounge Experience At New York, Boston And Los Angeles Airports

Loading... Loading...

Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL is set to launch its long-awaited premium lounge experience to provide a heightened level of service and hospitality to customers.

New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport will host the inaugural premium lounge, a sweeping 38,000-square-foot space that will feature both a full-service brasserie and a casual, chef-assisted market with open kitchens.

Other places where the company will open premium lounges are Boston and Los Angeles.

Just like Delta Sky Clubs, no two premium lounges will be alike; each location will include elements inspired by and unique to its host city.

“We want each of our guests to receive a highly personalized and dedicated level of service,” said Claude Roussel, vice president for Delta’s Sky Club and Lounge Experience.

In recent years, Delta has expanded its network of Sky Clubs to accommodate increasing numbers of travelers accessing them through memberships, airline status, credit card perks or premium cabin travel, CNBC reported.

Last year, Delta announced plans to restrict lounge access but revised some measures following customer backlash, the report read.

Delta’s emphasis on premium travel is underscored by the launch of new clubs. Business-class and premium economy revenue surged 26% to $19.1 billion last year, with main cabin ticket sales also rising 20% to $24.5 billion, it added.

Price Action: DAL shares are trading lower by 0.15% to $40.45 on the last check Friday.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock