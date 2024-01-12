Loading... Loading...

Stellantis N.V. STLA is reportedly utilizing airfreight to address temporary supply disruptions resulting from changes in international transport routes due to incidents affecting vessels in the Red Sea.

“Stellantis has taken appropriate measures to compensate for the temporary extension of some rerouted vessels by using some limited airfreight solutions,” a company spokesperson told Reuters.

The Franco-Italian group “has almost no impact on manufacturing to date,” the spokesperson added, which Reuters noted.

The company has been in the headlines very recently for investing strategically in Tiamat, a French company specializing in sodium-ion battery technology, through its venture fund, Stellantis Ventures.

This technology is cost-effective and does not require lithium and cobalt. According to the announcement, sodium enhances sustainability and material independence as a publicly available resource.

Tiamat, a 2023 Stellantis Ventures Award recipient, recently introduced sodium-ion technology in an electrified product.

“Exploring new options for more sustainable and affordable batteries that use widely available raw materials is a key part of our ambitions of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan that will see us reach carbon net zero by 2038,” said Ned Curic, Stellantis Chief Engineering and Technology Officer.

