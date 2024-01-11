Loading... Loading...

Apollo Global Management, Inc. APO shares are trading lower on Thursday.

The company inked a new partnership with top-ranked PGA TOUR golfer Patrick Cantlay.

Cantlay will serve as the first brand partner for Apollo, Athene, and its ecosystem as the firm looks to deliver its asset management and retirement services to a full spectrum of clients.

Cantlay had previously entered into a partnership with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS in 2020 to promote Marcus, the bank's online consumer banking service, Bloomberg reported. However, their collaboration came to an end at the close of the previous year.

Starting next week at the PGA American Express Open, Cantlay will display the Apollo logo on his golf hat, the report added.

The relationship between athletes and asset managers has evolved, with private equity and hedge funds now investing in sports assets like teams and media rights, the report read.

"This relationship with Apollo will enable me to learn much more about investing and finance in general," Cantlay said in an interview to Bloomberg.

Starting the season ranked fifth in the Official World Golf Rankings, Cantlay is an eight-time winner on the PGA TOUR.

Price Action: APO shares are trading lower by 1.65% to $95.12 on the last check Thursday.

