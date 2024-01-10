SAIC Secures Role In Department Of Veterans Affairs $60.7B Contract: Details

Loading... Loading...

Science Applications International Corp. SAIC has been selected to provide a range of Information Technology (IT) services on the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) contracting vehicle.

The vehicle is called Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Next Generation Two (T4NG2).

SAIC has supported the VA's previous contracting vehicle and successfully executed 16 task orders valued at approximately $935 million, to date.

Under this contract, companies selected will compete for task orders to provide a full range of IT services across 11 technical, functional areas in support of the VA and other federal agencies.

SAIC will serve as a prime contractor in the first position. On the second, the company will be a contractor in the joint venture with Higher Echelon in a mentor-protégé program with SAIC.

On January 9, the U.S. Navy has awarded a $375 million contract to continue providing command, control, communications, computer intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance fielding and integration on land-based vehicle platforms to support Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic (NIWC Atlantic).

Price Action: SAIC shares are trading higher by 1.00% to $128.52 on the last check Wednesday.