Palantir Faces Scrutiny Over Alleged Contract Breach With NHS: Report

The U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS) is investigating whether Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR breached contract terms just a week after securing a controversial deal.

Palantir, tasked with developing a patient data platform, initiated an influencer marketing campaign to combat criticism of its work, potentially violating the contract's terms.

The campaign, handled by Topham Guerin, aimed to address data privacy concerns but was not cleared with NHS England, violating the contract that mandates prior written consent for any marketing activities, reported Bloomberg.

Palantir, co-founded by billionaire Peter Thiel, labeled the campaign as an "exploratory project" that didn't materialize, the report read.

The NHS, which takes any potential breach seriously, is investigating the incident. The contract, published in December, reveals that Palantir cannot make press announcements or reference the NHS in marketing campaigns without prior consent.

Palantir, which is no longer working with Topham Guerin, won the contract with Accenture Plc to build the Federated Data Platform for the NHS, a £330 million ($419 million) endeavor, the report added.

Patient advocacy groups, notably the Good Law Project, have expressed concerns about Palantir's involvement in handling private medical data, Bloomberg reported.

The organization, critical of Thiel's comments about the NHS, has questioned the transparency of the data processing platform. Palantir, in response, has accused the Good Law Project of spreading misinformation about its work.

The marketing campaign sought to counter allegations and educate the public about Palantir's contract, contacting influencers to post content highlighting the company's support of the NHS' COVID-19 vaccine rollout and refuting claims of selling patient data.

This possible breach adds complexity to Palantir's already scrutinized role in reshaping the NHS patient data system.

The Good Law Project has remained a vocal critic, emphasizing concerns about data security and the lack of transparency surrounding the platform's processing of patient information.

The investigation will shed light on whether Palantir's actions align with the contractual terms and how the company has navigated the delicate balance between public perception and data management, Bloomberg added.

However, one briefing document highlighted the Good Law Project's intense criticism, branding it as "extremely critical" and accusing the organization of spreading "misinformation" online, the report read.

