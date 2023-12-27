AAR Expands Flight-Hour Component Support Agreement With ASL Aviation

Loading... Loading...

Aviation services provider AAR Corp AIR has signed a multi-year contract extension and expansion for flight-hour component support services with ASL Aviation Holdings DAC (ASL Airlines).

AAR currently supports 28 ASL aircraft, which is expected to increase to 65 under the new agreement. The financial details were not disclosed.

The contract extends and expands AAR's existing component support agreement with ASL Airlines Belgium to include ASL Airlines France, ASL Airlines United Kingdom, and ASL Airlines Ireland.

The company's Integrated Solutions' segment will provide 24/7 component support services for the airlines' 737 fleets.

"AAR's strategically located warehouses and support teams expedite the delivery of components and reduce maintenance turnaround times for ASL," said Chris Fiddes, AAR's Vice President of Commercial Programs.

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company operating in over 20 countries.

Also Read: Aviation Service Provider AAR Posts Mixed Bag Of Q2 Earnings, Set For Revenue And EPS Boost Post Triumph Deal

Price Action: AIR shares are trading lower by 0.56% at $63.44 on the last check Wednesday.