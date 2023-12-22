StoneX Transforming Cross-Border Payments With Swift's Service: Read How It Works Bypassing Challenges

Loading... Loading...

On Friday, StoneX Group Inc. SNEX said it is one of the first financial organizations to enable Swift's new leading-edge solution for cross-border payments.

Cross-border payments, characterized by regulatory changes, offline banking hours, and fierce competition, have been a complex realm.

To counter these challenges, Swift recently introduced its Payment Pre-validation service, which allows verifying beneficiary account details before initiating international payments.

While such verification has long been commonplace for domestic payments in several countries, it was not so for cross-border transactions as they are more complex and often involve one or more intermediary banks.

The latest service aims to reduce errors, expedite transaction speed and improve straight-through-processing, resulting in a more seamless customer experience.

Swift's Payment Pre-validation service introduces many significant enhancements to cross-border payments, including real-time validation of beneficiary account details, standardized error codes, verification of the recipient bank's Swift BIC, and improved data quality.

"Payment Pre-validation utilizes pseudonymized and aggregated data from billions of historic transactions on the Swift network to provide enhanced security and speed in cross-border payments," said Mireia Guisado Parra, Product Owner of the Payment Pre-validation service at Swift.

Price Action: SNEX shares are trading higher by 1.68% to $71.44 on the last check Friday.

