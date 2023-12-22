Driving Innovation: ECARX And Black Sesame Strengthens Pact To Revolutionize Intelligent Vehicle Solutions

Loading... Loading...

ECARX Holdings Inc. ECX stated Friday that it has signed a new strategic partnership collaboration with Black Sesame Technologies, an automotive-grade SoC and SoC-based intelligent vehicle solution provider.

The companies plan to integrate their respective research and development, product, and technical resources.

The strategic partnership aims to develop cutting-edge ADAS solutions that drive both parties' business growth and solution deployment.

Pursuant to the strategic partnership, ECARX will share valuable supply chain information with Black Sesame, fostering collaboration with a wider range of vehicle brands.

Ziyu Shen, co-founder, Chairman and CEO of ECARX, said, "I am delighted to see the significant strides that both companies have taken in deepening our partnership."

ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including FAW and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën.

To date, ECARX products can be found in over 5.6 million vehicles worldwide, the company said.

On December 5, ECARX said it has partnered with Black Sesame and BlackBerry Limited BB to jointly deploy its Skyland ADAS platform in Lynk & Co's flagship SUV, the Lynk & Co 08.

"Integrating Black Sesame's extensive intelligent driving capabilities into ECARX's leading solutions will unleash unique synergies in our ecosystem," Shen added.

Price Action: ECX shares closed lower by 1.15% to $2.570 on Thursday.