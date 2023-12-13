OpenAI, Global Publisher Axel Springer Collaborate To Train GenAI For Journalism Content Creation

Loading... Loading...

German publisher Axel Springer is to allow artificial intelligence developer OpenAI access to content from its titles to help train AI models.

Under the landmark deal, the Microsoft Corp MSFT-backed developer will pay tens of millions of euros to use news content from publications owned by Axel Springer, such as Bild, Business Insider and Politico to train generative AI (GenAI) models to write text and create images and code that will be barely distinguishable from human stories.

The Financial Times reported that Springer will receive a one-off payment for its historical content — used to train the GenAI models, but a larger fee will be paid to license more up-to-date material.

Thus, users will eventually be able to use the AI platform to ask questions, answers to which will be provided by AI generated summaries that link to the source material.

It is the first deal of its kind, although chatbots are already able to scour various news stories on the internet to offer answers to search questions on platforms such as Microsoft Bing.

“We are excited to have shaped this global partnership between Axel Springer and OpenAI — the first of its kind,” Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Axel Springer, said in a statement. “We want to explore the opportunities of AI empowered journalism — to bring quality, societal relevance and the business model of journalism to the next level.”

Brad Lightcap, COO of OpenAI, added: "This partnership with Axel Springer will help provide people with new ways to access quality, real-time news content through our AI tools. We are deeply committed to working with publishers and creators around the world and ensuring they benefit from advanced AI technology and new revenue models."

