Payments And Data Company Deluxe's 'North Star': Guiding Towards An Extra $100M Free Cash Flow By 2026

Deluxe Corporation DLX reaffirmed its 2023 outlook, issued 2024 guidance, and detailed the North Star initiative to drive incremental $100 million of run-rate free cash flow by 2026.
Deluxe reaffirmed FY23 revenue guidance of $2.18 billion-$2.22 billion versus consensus of $2.19 billion.
The company reiterated the FY23 adjusted EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.45 versus the consensus of $3.28.
For FY24, Deluxe expects revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.18 billion versus the consensus of $2.18 billion.
For FY24, the company sees adjusted EBITDA of $400 million to $420 million.
Deluxe expects FY24 adjusted EPS of $3.10-$3.40 versus consensus of $3.34. The company expects free cash flow of $60 million to $80 million.
Read Next: Why Footwear And Accessories Retailer Designer Brands' Shares Are Plunging Today
Price Action: DLX shares closed higher by 1.91% to $19.17 on Monday.
Photo Via Company
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.