Payments And Data Company Deluxe's 'North Star': Guiding Towards An Extra $100M Free Cash Flow By 2026

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Deluxe Corporation DLX reaffirmed its 2023 outlook, issued 2024 guidance, and detailed the North Star initiative to drive incremental $100 million of run-rate free cash flow by 2026.

Deluxe reaffirmed FY23 revenue guidance of $2.18 billion-$2.22 billion versus consensus of $2.19 billion.

The company reiterated the FY23 adjusted EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.45 versus the consensus of $3.28.

For FY24, Deluxe expects revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.18 billion versus the consensus of $2.18 billion.

For FY24, the company sees adjusted EBITDA of $400 million to $420 million.

Deluxe expects FY24 adjusted EPS of $3.10-$3.40 versus consensus of $3.34. The company expects free cash flow of $60 million to $80 million.

Read Next: Why Footwear And Accessories Retailer Designer Brands' Shares Are Plunging Today

Price Action: DLX shares closed higher by 1.91% to $19.17 on Monday.

Photo Via Company