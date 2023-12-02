Home Depot Co-founder Bernie Marcus Says He Would Still Back Trump If Former President Was Convicted: 'It's All Trumped Up'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Billionaire Bernie Marcus, a notable Republican donor and co-founder of the Home Depot, Inc., declared that a criminal conviction wouldn't deter him from funding Donald Trump's 2024 presidential run.

However, he doesn't plan to be a top contributor this time, according to a news report by Reuters.

In a conversation with the outlet, Marcus was questioned about his continued support for Trump if he were convicted. Marcus stated, "I think so. Because I think it's all trumped up."

The race officially begins on Jan. 15 in Iowa.

Trump, 77, is currently embroiled in four criminal cases, and faces state and federal charges related to his attempts to reverse his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.

Trump, however, has consistently denied any wrongdoing, pleading not guilty in all cases.

His unprecedented legal challenges have raised questions about the impact of a potential conviction or imprisonment on his campaign.

Marcus, 94, who backed Trump's presidential campaigns in 2016 and 2020, revealed he had recently spoken with the former president.

"I never discussed his legal fees or his legal problems," Marcus said, adding that Trump was "very happy" about his support, as noted by Reuters.

Marcus and his wife Billi Wilma Marcus ranked as the seventh-largest individual Republican donors in the 2020 election cycle, contributing nearly $25 million to Republican campaigns, as reported by OpenSecrets, a nonprofit organization monitoring political financing, the report added.

Forbes, a business magazine, places Marcus' net worth at approximately $8.8 billion.

Bernie Marcus remained non-committal about the specifics of his financial contributions for the upcoming elections, stating that he would support Trump in both the primary and the general election against Biden in November 2024 should Trump secure the nomination, per the Reuters report.

However, he emphasized that his role would not be as a major financial backer this time.

"Of course, I'm going to support him to some extent, but I'm not one of his big givers, that's for sure," Marcus told Reuters.

Marcus also expressed his appreciation for Republican presidential candidates Nikki Haley, a former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Despite this, he believes they stand little chance against Trump in the nominating contest.

Marcus said he regards Trump as a "fixer" who could positively impact the U.S. economy and uphold a strong stance on Middle East foreign policy, according to Reuters.

