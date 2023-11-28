DXC Technology And ServiceNow Expand Partnership For Digital Workflow Advancements

Loading... Loading... Loading...

DXC Technology Company DXC and ServiceNow Inc NOW announced an enhanced expansion of their strategic collaboration.

This partnership is set to transform global service and workflow management by infusing ServiceNow's advanced analytics and AI functionalities into DXC's Platform X.

Deepening their collaboration, DXC, a ServiceNow Global Elite partner, will now act as a preferred partner for ServiceNow Professional Services and ServiceNow Impact.

Integrating ServiceNow's analytics and AI into DXC's Platform X will boost insight generation, productivity, and efficiency for its 500+ users.

In addition to technological advancements, DXC and ServiceNow will synchronize their efforts to expand global reach, particularly in key geographies. DXC boasts over 1,900 ServiceNow certifications and continues to invest heavily in talent development, focusing on ServiceNow training and accreditation.

Price Action: DXC shares are trading lower by 0.50% at $22.97 and NOW lower by 0.19% at $669.29 on the last check Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was Reviewed And Published By Benzinga Editors.