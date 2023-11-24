Chinese EV Maker BYD Unveils Flagship Han Sedan In The Middle East: Report

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Chinese electric car company BYD Co Ltd BYDDF disclosed the launch of its flagship Han sedan in the United Arab Emirates this week.

The move reflects Chinese businesses' foray into the Middle East, while geopolitical tensions have made it more difficult for the companies to enter the U.S. or expand in Europe, reported CNBC.

The time of the start of deliveries wasn't immediately clear, and the company's local website also showed the offering of its ATTO 3 for sale in the U.A.E., as per the report.

In March 2023, BYD stated that Al-Futtaim will represent it in U.A.E., with plans to launch four models (EVs and plug-in hybrids) by the end of this year.

That time, the company revealed two BYD models, Han and Atto 3, at the Future Mobility Day event.

Last month, BYD said that for Q3, it made 162 billion RMB in sales, a 38.49% improvement on the same period a year ago and earned net profit of 9.7 billion RMB, up 81% over the past year.

BYD also announced that it achieved a milestone as its 6 millionth new energy vehicle rolled off the production line at the Zhengzhou factory.

Price Action: BYDDF closed lower by 0.53% at $30.78 on Wednesday.

Photo Via Company