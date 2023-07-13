Owners Of McDonald's China Seek Partial Exit: Report

Carlyle Group Inc CG and Trustar Capital reportedly plan to exit part of their stakes in McDonald's Corp MCD operations in Hong Kong and mainland China.

Carlyle and Trustar are planning to raise $4 billion from wealth funds for part of their stakes in McDonald's operations in Hong Kong and mainland China, reported Bloomberg.

The move would provide a partial exit for the buyout firms after they bought the business six years ago, stated the report, citing people familiar with the matter.

The private equity firms would create a new vehicle to provide some current investors a potential or partial exit, enabling them to acquire additional funds, Bloomberg mentioned.

"The company's shareholding structure will not change. All stakeholders are highly aligned on the process," wrote McDonald's China to Reuters in an email.

"We will continue to leverage the capital and other resources fromTrustar Capital, Carlyle, and McDonald's Corp to achieve the future milestone of 10,000 stores," it added.

Shareholders have approved the plan, and the asset managers have contacted Mubadala Investment and GIC Pte to finalize the deal that values the business at up to $10 billion, including debt, stated the report.

Price Action: MCD closed 0.30% higher at $295.61 on Wednesday.