US To Soon Decide On GM's Request For Autonomous Vehicle Deployment: Report

U.S. regulators are likely to make a decision soon on a petition from General Motors Co GM to permit the deployment of self-driving vehicles without human controls.

The petition was filed by the self-driving technology unit Cruise for permitting 2,500 vehicles, reported Reuters.

It seeks government approval to ply vehicles annually without mirrors, steering wheels, turn signals or windshield wipers.

"The central issue is deciding whether vehicles that are driven not by humans but by computers need to comply with safety standards that are fundamentally about human drivers: requirements for mirrors, sun visors, windshield wipers and so forth," the report quoted National Highway Traffic Safety acting Administrator Ann Carlson.

Carlson said the agency will communicate a decision in the coming weeks.

The report further noted that the U.S. congress has debated legislation on self-driving cars for the last few years. A U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee is expected to call for a hearing late in July.

Cruise now offers a limited service with a small fleet of Chevrolet Bolt vehicles fitted with driverless technology in San Francisco.

Price Action: GM shares closed higher by 1.10% at $40.41 on Wednesday.