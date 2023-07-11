Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp DFLI shares are surging following the company's announcement that its lithium-ion batteries will be standard equipment in all nuCamp RV travel trailer and truck camper products beginning in the 2024 model year.

The latest agreement expands on the previous partnership between the parties to fully integrated power systems supplied by Battle Born Batteries, including lithium-ion batteries, inverters and additional necessary components.

Beginning in Q3 2023, the 2024 nuCamp model year products will ship with Battle Born Batteries power systems as standard equipment.

Base packages include 100Ah power systems, with optional upgrades up to 810Ah. NuCamp is the first towable trailer manufacturer to install lithium batteries as standard across all makes and models produced.

"We started out testing by providing some full power systems on a small scale, and the response from their customers was very positive which we believe has led to making Battle Born Batteries power systems standard for nuCamp," said Chief Revenue Officer Wade Seaburg.

Price Action: DFLI shares are trading higher by 11.8% at $1.70 on the last check Tuesday.