Locafy Bolsters Local SEO Studio Via Acquisition Of Citation Boost Technology

Locafy Limited LCFY has exercised an option from the August 2022 acquisition of Jimmy Kelley Digital to buy additional SEO technology, which is known as Citation Boost technologies.

"From when we first acquired Jimmy Kelley Digital in 2022, we have been keen to add this Citation Boost solution to our technology stack," said Locafy CEO Gavin Burnett.

Citation Boost technologies will work in parallel with Locafy's existing software suite to increase the online prominence of "local citations," which are typically found as directory listings.

"Citation Boost can help major search engines be more confident that business listing content represents real businesses, particularly if this content is published via reputable citation management companies and online directories," Burnett added.

Locafy expects to make this solution more widely available by the end of the 2023 September quarter or Locafy's fiscal Q1 2024.

Price Action: LCFY shares are trading higher by 3.11% to $6.58 on the last check Wednesday.