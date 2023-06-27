Real Good Foods Expands Breaded Chicken & Asian Entrees Platforms To 4,000+ Walmart Stores

Real Good Food Company Inc RGF is expanding its Breaded Chicken and Asian Entrees platforms into Walmart Inc. WMT stores nationwide.

By the end of June 2023, 4,000+ Walmart stores nationwide will now carry the items.

The distribution will help as over 90% of all Americans live within ten miles of a Walmart store.

Real Good Foods Breaded Chicken has 23g of protein per serving and 2g – 3g of net carbs per serving.

RGF's Asian Entrees tout 1g of sugar and 20g+ protein per serving.

"Consumers are looking for more nutritious options than what is available today, and our expansion in over 4,000 Walmart stores provides virtually every American with easy access to more nutritious versions of the foods that we all love," said Executive Chairman Bryan Freeman.

Price Action: RGF shares are trading lower by 3.39% at $3.42 on the last check Tuesday.