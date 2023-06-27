Reimagining Public Safety - Knightscope Unveils All-New KEMS Software Platform

Knightscope, Inc. KSCP launched its Knightscope Emergency Management System platform, or KEMS, in the continued drive to boost public safety.

Knightscope has over 7,000 K1 Blue Light Towers, E-Phones, and Call Boxes in the field nationwide.

The all-new KEMS platform allows clients and technicians to understand these machines' real-time health and status.

"Connecting all machines-in-network across the country and embedding artificial intelligence across the product portfolio - enabling them to eventually be able to see, feel, hear, smell and speak - will make a dramatic difference in helping law enforcement and security professionals better secure our country," said William Santana Li, chairman and chief executive officer, Knightscope.

KEMS is a cloud-based application that monitors the system-wide state of health and alerts users concerning operational issues. The rollout of the KEMS platform will continue throughout 2023.

The system provides technicians with real-time error detection.

"New features are being planned as part of Knightscope's long-term strategy to conduct a significant overhaul of the Nation's public safety infrastructure," Li added.

