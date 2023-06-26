ABVC BioPharma, Inc. ABVC shares are trading higher on Monday after the company appointed Uttam Yashwant Patil as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Patil has served as the Chief Operating Officer & Chief Scientific Officer of BioKey, Inc., a GMP-certified facility owned by ABVC.

"Dr. Uttam has exceptional strategic capabilities, an international network, proven operational effectiveness, and strong background in fundraising," ABVC Board said.

He is also the R&D Manager for an ABVC collaborative program on new plant-based drugs and combination cancer therapies. This experience gives ABVC "solid leadership in plant-based therapeutics."

Patil's employment with ABVC began on June 23, 2023.

"The Board looks forward to realizing his potential in delivering long-term growth and value for all its stakeholders."

Price Action: ABVC shares are trading higher by 7.7% to $0.57 on the last check Monday.