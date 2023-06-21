Analyst Predicts Spotify's Margin Growth Amid Cost Optimization and Subscriber Growth Challenges

Wolfe Research analyst Zach Morrissey upgraded Spotify Technology SA SPOT to Outperform, up from Peer Perform at a price target of $190.

The analyst is pleased with SPOT's strong user and subscriber growth amid market saturation concerns.

Morrissey is bullish on the company's top-line growth outlook for the next few years, given its solid pricing power in its core subscription business, expected price increases in the U.S., and plans for premium tier offering.

The analyst expects SPOT's operating margin growth on further cost structure optimization over the next few quarters.

Also, the analyst expects higher savings from layoffs, podcast content investments, and marketing spending to boost Street's estimates in the coming quarters.

However, the analyst sees a probable slowdown in subscriber growth on market saturation or moderating price growth as a matter of concern.

Morrissey estimates revenue growth of $13.176 billion in 2023, $14.936 billion in 2024, and $16.622 billion in 2025.

The analyst projects an EPS of $(2.35) in 2023, $0.21 in 2024 and $1.57 in 2025.

Price Action: SPOT shares are trading lower by 0.06% at $156.73 on the last check Wednesday.

