WashClub Partners With DoorDash For Delivery Services In New York

Brooklyn-based on-demand laundry and dry cleaning service WashClub has partnered with DoorDash Inc DASH for delivery support to New York City customers.

At launch, the offering is available in Queens and Brooklyn with plans to expand to other areas of NYC throughout the remainder of this year.

The collaboration is expected to help WashClub to scale its business in NYC and across the nation while offering customers greater flexibility and convenience.

WashClub can adapt to service demand and utilize drivers only when needed, rather than having drivers wait idly for pickup or delivery orders.

We're anticipating incredible feedback in response to this partnership as it allows us to simplify the busy lives of New Yorkers by easily taking the mundane task of laundry off their plate, but also drives more transactions to the local small businesses that we partner with," said Rick Rome, founder and CEO of WashClub.

WashClub and DoorDash are slated to launch in the Bronx this summer and in Manhattan by the end of 2023.

Price Action: DASH shares are trading higher by 0.06% at $72.42 on the last check Tuesday.