BorgWarner Unveils Next Steps In Electrification Strategy

BorgWarner Inc BWA unveiled the next phase of its "Charging Forward" strategy on profitably growing eProducts for both BEVs and Hybrid vehicles.

It expects to achieve $10 billion in eProducts sales by 2027, making up nearly 50% of BorgWarner's total sales.

It seeks to deliver approximately 7% margins and positive free cash flow in its eProduct portfolio by 2027.

BorgWarner seeks to maximize the value of its Foundational portfolio , through sustaining its leading margin profile and strong free cash flow conversion to support ongoing investments in electrification.

"Over the past two years, the BorgWarner team has worked diligently to execute on our 'Charging Forward' strategy, and we believe we are well on track to meet or exceed our 2025 goals for EV organic growth, M&A and asset dispositions," said President and CEO Frédéric Lissalde.

"We believe BorgWarner is uniquely positioned to capture this growth opportunity given our leading market positions, deep customer relationships, strong Foundational assets and proven track record of innovation."

Price Action: BWA shares are trading lower by 2.64% at $45.71 on the last check Tuesday.

