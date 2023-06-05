Kratos Defense & Security Bags $46.7M Contract From The Navy

by

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc KTOS has secured a contract from the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD). The five-year contract includes options with a total value up to $46.7 million, with an initial award of $8.6 million under a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract. The award is for thermo-mechanical and aerothermal ground testing of thermal protection system materials in ballistic reentry and reentry-like environments in the Kratos SRE business unit in Birmingham, Alabama. The contract enables Kratos SRE to conduct ground testing of thermal protection materials at external ground test facilities and produce flight hardware for the Navy. "We bring a unique capability to this program and through the hard work of our expert team, we look forward to helping our nation as part of the larger Navy team," said Michael Johns, Senior Vice President of Kratos SRE. Price Action: KTOS shares are trading higher by 0.22% at $13.90 in premarket on Monday.



