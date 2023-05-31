ñol


NaaS Technology Raises $21M Via Equity Offering To Certain Investors

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 31, 2023 8:08 AM | 1 min read
  • NaaS Technology Inc NAAS has completed $21 million of registered direct offering to certain investors, including Adrian Cheng and CST Group Limited, on May 30, 2023.
  • The company and the investors entered into share subscription agreements on May 29, 2023, by which the investors subscribed for and purchased 3.5 million American depositary shares from the company.
  • The company offered securities directly to the investors without the participation of underwriters or placement agents.
  • NAAS is a third-party charging network in China and is a subsidiary of Newlinks Technology Limited, an energy digitalization group in China.
  • Price Action: NAAS shares are trading higher by 4.31% at $7.50 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

