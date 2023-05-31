NaaS Technology Raises $21M Via Equity Offering To Certain Investors

- NaaS Technology Inc NAAS has completed $21 million of registered direct offering to certain investors, including Adrian Cheng and CST Group Limited, on May 30, 2023.
- The company and the investors entered into share subscription agreements on May 29, 2023, by which the investors subscribed for and purchased 3.5 million American depositary shares from the company.
- The company offered securities directly to the investors without the participation of underwriters or placement agents.
- NAAS is a third-party charging network in China and is a subsidiary of Newlinks Technology Limited, an energy digitalization group in China.
- Price Action: NAAS shares are trading higher by 4.31% at $7.50 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.