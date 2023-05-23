Dell-NVIDIA Unveil Project Helix, Assisting Enterprises In Creating Trusted Generative AI

- Dell Technologies Inc DELL announced a collaboration with NVIDIA Corp NVDA to launch Project Helix to assist enterprises in building and deploying reliable, on-premises generative AI.
- Based on Dell and NVIDIA's infrastructure and software, the Project Helix initiative will offer full-stack solutions with technical expertise and pre-built tools to quickly deploy trusted, customized AI applications and grow and scale their businesses.
- Project Helix includes a complete blueprint starting from infrastructure provisioning, modeling, training and fine-tuning to deploying inference and streamlining results.
- It will be available through traditional channels and APEX flexible consumption options from July 2023.
- Apart from this, Dell also introduced an edge operations software platform, Dell NativeEdge, to aid businesses in simplifying and optimizing secure edge deployments.
- Also Read: This Dell Analyst Is Bullish Ahead Of Earnings: 'PC Market Has Likely Bottomed'
- Price Action: DELL shares are trading lower by 1.45% at $46.85 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.