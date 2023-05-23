ñol


Dell-NVIDIA Unveil Project Helix, Assisting Enterprises In Creating Trusted Generative AI

by Lekha Gupta, Benzinga Editor
May 23, 2023 2:00 PM | 1 min read
  • Dell Technologies Inc DELL announced a collaboration with NVIDIA Corp NVDA to launch Project Helix to assist enterprises in building and deploying reliable, on-premises generative AI.
  • Based on Dell and NVIDIA's infrastructure and software, the Project Helix initiative will offer full-stack solutions with technical expertise and pre-built tools to quickly deploy trusted, customized AI applications and grow and scale their businesses. 
  • Project Helix includes a complete blueprint starting from infrastructure provisioning, modeling, training and fine-tuning to deploying inference and streamlining results.
  • It will be available through traditional channels and APEX flexible consumption options from July 2023.
  • Apart from this, Dell also introduced an edge operations software platform, Dell NativeEdge, to aid businesses in simplifying and optimizing secure edge deployments.
  • Price Action: DELL shares are trading lower by 1.45% at $46.85 on the last check Tuesday.

