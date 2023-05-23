Dell-NVIDIA Unveil Project Helix, Assisting Enterprises In Creating Trusted Generative AI

by

Dell Technologies Inc DELL announced a collaboration with NVIDIA Corp NVDA to launch Project Helix to assist enterprises in building and deploying reliable, on-premises generative AI.

Based on Dell and NVIDIA's infrastructure and software, the Project Helix initiative will offer full-stack solutions with technical expertise and pre-built tools to quickly deploy trusted, customized AI applications and grow and scale their businesses.

Project Helix includes a complete blueprint starting from infrastructure provisioning, modeling, training and fine-tuning to deploying inference and streamlining results.

It will be available through traditional channels and APEX flexible consumption options from July 2023.

Apart from this, Dell also introduced an edge operations software platform, Dell NativeEdge, to aid businesses in simplifying and optimizing secure edge deployments.

Also Read : This Dell Analyst Is Bullish Ahead Of Earnings: 'PC Market Has Likely Bottomed'

Price Action: DELL shares are trading lower by 1.45% at $46.85 on the last check Tuesday.

