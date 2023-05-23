Booz Allen Bags $919M Contract For Warfighter Capabilities Support

by

Booz Allen Hamilton Corporation BAH has secured a performance-based task order, EDITS (Engineering, Development, Integration, and Technology-based Solutions), a research and development contract valued at $919 million.

EDITS is designed to enable the Soldier as a System concept and continuously enhance the warfighter's ability in all climatic conditions and combat situations.

It ensures protection and survivability across multiple Department of Defense (DOD) agencies.

The task order supports U.S. Army Program Executive Offices (PEO), elements of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), U.S. Army Development Command (DEVCOM) Soldier Center and the DOD's Joint Personnel Recovery Agency (JPRA).

The contract will enable Booz Allen to offer cutting-edge, technology-based solutions across services to meet emerging threats.

The flexibility of the EDITS program will allow the mission partners to rapidly identify new technologies, develop prototypes, and then test and evaluate the effectiveness of these technologies.

"By integrating new technologies into warfighter systems across service boundaries, EDITS will absolutely help drive synergies and efficiencies in modernizing and equipping the military's tactical units," said Joel Dillon, a senior vice president in Booz Allen's Global Defense business.

