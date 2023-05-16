Apple's New Assistive Technology: Empowering Users with Cognitive, Speech, and Vision Disabilities

- Apple Inc. AAPL introduced new software features for cognitive, speech, and vision accessibility for differently-abled users. The new features are expected to be launched later this year.
- The company said the latest development aligns with the company's "long-standing commitment" to inclusivity and developing products that make a "real impact" for everyone.
- The features include - Assistive Access for users with cognitive disabilities, Live Speech and personal voice for users at risk of losing their ability to speak, and a detection mode in magnifier that uses Point and Speak for users who are blind or have low vision.
- "At Apple, we've always believed that the best technology is technology built for everyone," said CEO Tim Cook.
- With Assistive Access, people with cognitive disabilities can have a customized experience for Phone and FaceTime, combined into a single Calls app, as well as Messages, Camera, Photos, and Music.
- The Live Speech feature is mainly meant for people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or other similar conditions that affect speaking ability. Users can create a Personal Voice and set instructions accordingly using this feature.
- Point and Speak in Magnifier makes it easier for users with vision disabilities to interact with physical objects.
- Apart from these features, deaf or hard-of-hearing users can pair hearing devices made for iPhone directly to Mac and customize them for their hearing comfort.
- Furthermore, Apple has previewed multiple other features for users with physical and motor disabilities and sensitive to rapid animations, among others.
- The addition of these features draws on advances in hardware and software, including on-device machine learning to ensure user privacy.
- Price Action: AAPL shares are up 0.02% to $172.11 in the trading session on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo via Company
