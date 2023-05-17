Eagle Bulk Shipping Upsizes & Extends Credit Facility

by

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc EGLE has entered into an amended and restated credit agreement providing an increased borrowing capacity of $175 million.

The agreement will also provide margin reduction and an extension in maturity by two years.

margin reduction and an extension in maturity by two years. The senior secured amended credit facility totals $485 million, comprised of a $300 million term loan and a $185 million revolving credit facility.

It bears an interest rate of Adjusted Term SOFR plus a margin of between 2.05% and 2.75%.

The term loan will continue to amortize at a rate of $12.5 million per quarter, while starting in September, the availability under the revolving credit facility will reduce at a rate of $5.5 million per quarter.

The Facility will mature on September 28, 2028.

As of today, $260 million remains available under the Facility, $75 million under the term loan, and $185 million under the revolving credit facility.

Price Action: EGLE shares are trading higher by 2.12% at $43.26 on the last check Wednesday.

