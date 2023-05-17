ñol


Why Tecnoglass Shares Are Sliding Today

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 17, 2023 12:15 PM | 1 min read
    • Tecnoglass Inc TGLS has priced the previously announced underwritten public offering by Energy Holding Corporation of 2 million shares at $43 per share.
    • The offer price represents an 8% discount to the company’s closing price on May 16, 2023.
    • In addition, the Selling Stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 shares.
    • Since all the shares to be sold in the proposed offering are being offered by the selling stockholder, the company will not receive any proceeds.
    • Baird, Raymond James and Stifel are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the offering. 
    • Price Action: TGLS shares are trading lower by 8.30% at $42.88 on the last check Wednesday.

