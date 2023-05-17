by

Tecnoglass Inc TGLS has priced the previously announced underwritten public offering by Energy Holding Corporation of 2 million shares at $43 per share. The offer price represents an 8% discount to the company’s closing price on May 16, 2023. In addition, the Selling Stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 shares. Since all the shares to be sold in the proposed offering are being offered by the selling stockholder, the company will not receive any proceeds. Baird, Raymond James and Stifel are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the offering. Price Action : TGLS shares are trading lower by 8.30% at $42.88 on the last check Wednesday.



© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.