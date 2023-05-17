Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires Ireland-Based Allied Risk Management To Boost Actuarial Capabilities

- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s AJG subsidiary Artex Risk Solutions has acquired Ireland-based Allied Risk Management. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- Based in Dublin, Allied Risk provides insurance, reinsurance management, and actuarial services to clients globally.
- "Allied Risk is a highly respected company that will enhance Artex's insurance management and actuarial capabilities," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President, and CEO.
- On May 15, the company acquired Western Australia-based Mavco Insurance Group and Texas-based RHP General Agency.
- Following the latest acquisition, Allied Risk Management's Frank Coyle and his team will remain in their current location under the direction of Paul Eaton, head of Artex International.
- Price Action: AJG shares closed lower by 0.38% at $217.01 on Tuesday.
