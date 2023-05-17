Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires Ireland-Based Allied Risk Management To Boost Actuarial Capabilities

by

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s AJG subsidiary Artex Risk Solutions has acquired Ireland-based Allied Risk Management . Deal terms were not disclosed.

subsidiary Artex Risk Solutions has acquired Ireland-based . Deal terms were not disclosed. Based in Dublin, Allied Risk provides insurance, reinsurance management, and actuarial services to clients globally.

"Allied Risk is a highly respected company that will enhance Artex's insurance management and actuarial capabilities," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President, and CEO.

On May 15, the company acquired Western Australia-based Mavco Insurance Group and Texas-based RHP General Agency.

Also Read: Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires UK-Based Tay River For Undisclosed Terms

Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires UK-Based Tay River For Undisclosed Terms Following the latest acquisition, Allied Risk Management's Frank Coyle and his team will remain in their current location under the direction of Paul Eaton, head of Artex International.

Price Action: AJG shares closed lower by 0.38% at $217.01 on Tuesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.