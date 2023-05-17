ñol


Exxon Mobil Gets Approval From Guyanese Government For Local Content Annual Plan; Eyes Partnerships, Investments

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya, Benzinga Editor
May 17, 2023 8:20 AM | 1 min read
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM has received a letter of approval from the Ministry of Natural Resources in Guyana for its Local Content Annual Plan.
  • Under the plan, the crude oil and natural gas exploration firm will promote local industry and execute projects for regional partnerships and investments.
  • "By prioritising local talent, partnerships, and investments, we aim to cultivate a thriving and sustainable environment that benefits everyone," said president of ExxonMobil Guyana Alistair Routledge," said President of ExxonMobil Guyana Alistair Routledge.
  • The latest development is a part of the more than $900 million spent with locals since the first discovery in 2015. 
  • Also Read: If You Invested $10,000 In Exxon Mobil When Oil Prices Went Negative In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
  • The company has also received a Certificate of Compliance from the Guyana government for its 2022 operations.
  • Exxon Mobil has spent at least $400 million with more than 1,500 Guyanese businesses in 2022 alone.
  • By the end of 2022, the company and contractors had employed more than 65% of the overall workforce in Guyana's local oil and gas industry (5,000 workers).
  • Among the 2,700 personnel supporting ExxonMobil Guyana's operations, over 1,300 were Guyanese, constituting approximately 48% of the offshore workforce.
  • Price Action: XOM shares traded higher by 0.32% at $102.85 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

