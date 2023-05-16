ñol


Conduent Adopts $75M Share Buyback Program

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 16, 2023 1:07 PM | 1 min read
  • Conduent Inc CNDT board of directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to $75 million shares.
  • The repurchase will happen over a period of the next three years.
  • "This announcement demonstrates our belief in Conduent's business strategy and the growth opportunities over the long term," said Cliff Skelton, Conduent President and CEO.
  • "This plan underscores the commitment outlined in our recent Investor Briefing to deliver long-term value to our shareholders through a balanced capital allocation strategy and reflects confidence in our cash flow trajectory, balance sheet strength, portfolio rationalization program and belief that our shares are an attractive investment opportunity."
  • The repurchase program may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time at the company's discretion without prior notice.
  • Conduent held $526 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2023.
  • Price Action: CNDT shares are trading higher by 9.11% at $3.17 on the last check Tuesday.

