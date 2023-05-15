ñol


Creating Images Via AI? Google Launches Tools To Detect Fake Images And Curb Misinformation

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya, Benzinga Editor
May 15, 2023 7:39 AM | 1 min read
  • Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG plans to add new features to its Image Search tool to help users find the authentic source of an image in a bid to identify misleading AI pictures.
  • One of the features is called - ‘About this image,’ Bloomberg reported. The new features will help impede the spread of inaccurate information.
  • Also Read: Sundar Pichai Says AI Will ‘Touch Everything’: ‘Every Sector, Every Industry, Every Aspect Of Our Lives’
  • Further, the features give information on when Google first indexed an image for the first time to restrict the chances of “photorealistic fakes.”
  • Midjourney and Shutterstock are among the publishers Google has on board as of now.
  • With the new features, Google will mark every AI-generated image created by its tools and include additional information like their functionalities with other platforms.
  • The report cautioned that detecting the accurate sources of images online is a growing issue. Multiple startups are working to address the problem.
  • Google’s new features, which are “comparatively lower-tech,” are expected to roll out this year.
  • Price Action: GOOGL shares traded lower by 0.63% at $117.18 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

