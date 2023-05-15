Creating Images Via AI? Google Launches Tools To Detect Fake Images And Curb Misinformation

- Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG plans to add new features to its Image Search tool to help users find the authentic source of an image in a bid to identify misleading AI pictures.
- One of the features is called - ‘About this image,’ Bloomberg reported. The new features will help impede the spread of inaccurate information.
- Further, the features give information on when Google first indexed an image for the first time to restrict the chances of “photorealistic fakes.”
- Midjourney and Shutterstock are among the publishers Google has on board as of now.
- With the new features, Google will mark every AI-generated image created by its tools and include additional information like their functionalities with other platforms.
- The report cautioned that detecting the accurate sources of images online is a growing issue. Multiple startups are working to address the problem.
- Google’s new features, which are “comparatively lower-tech,” are expected to roll out this year.
- Price Action: GOOGL shares traded lower by 0.63% at $117.18 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
