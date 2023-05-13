Elon Musk Reacts To Media Coverage Of 1.1M Tesla China Recall: 'When Will They Learn ...'

Tesla, Inc. TSLA was hit with negative headlines on Friday, when reports revealed a massive recall of 1.1 million vehicles by Chinese regulators.

China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said that the recall was issued in response to a problem preventing drivers from choosing the regenerative braking system and the lack of a warning when the accelerator pedal is pressed hard for a long time.

According to the agency, both issues increase the risk of collision and pose a safety hazard.

SAMR also said in its release that Tesla China intends to execute over-the-air upgrades to resolve the recalled vehicles’ issues.

Media coverage of the recall has since appeared to enrage Tesla fans and, even, disappoint CEO Elon Musk.

On Friday, a Tesla influencer tweeted a Community Note — or a note that Twitter contributors can leave on any tweet — that called out a Bloomberg tweet on Tesla's response to the "recall.” The note said that there was no physical recall involved and that the “recall” itself would be an over-the-air software update.

Musk replied to the influencer’s tweet, saying, "When will they learn … sigh."

In response, the influencer said outlets would “learn” as soon as the "clickbait stops working."

Tesla closed Friday’s session down 2.38% at $167.98, according to Benzinga Pro data.

