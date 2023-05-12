- Guardforce AI Co., Limited GFAI shares are trading higher Friday morning.
- Guardforce AI priced the public offering of 2.58 million ordinary shares, at $4.65 a piece, on May 10, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $12.0 million.
- Following the announcement, shares plummeted nearly 31% on May 11.
- The company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 387,090 ordinary shares at the public offering price per share.
- Guardforce's offering is expected to close on May 15, 2023.
- Guardforce is an integrated security provider specializing in secured logistics, AI and Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS). The stock has soared in recent months amid a surge in the popularity of AI-related names.
- Price Action: GFAI shares traded higher by 4.81% at $5.23 on the last check Friday.
