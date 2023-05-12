ñol


What's Going On With Guardforce AI Shares Today

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya, Benzinga Editor
May 12, 2023 11:07 AM | 1 min read
  • Guardforce AI Co., Limited GFAI shares are trading higher Friday morning.
  • Guardforce AI priced the public offering of 2.58 million ordinary shares, at $4.65 a piece, on May 10, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $12.0 million.
  • Following the announcement, shares plummeted nearly 31% on May 11. 
  • The company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 387,090 ordinary shares at the public offering price per share.
  • Guardforce's offering is expected to close on May 15, 2023.
  • Guardforce is an integrated security provider specializing in secured logistics, AI and Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS). The stock has soared in recent months amid a surge in the popularity of AI-related names.
  • Price Action: GFAI shares traded higher by 4.81% at $5.23 on the last check Friday.

