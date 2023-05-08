Easy One-Stop Connections - Azul, United Airlines Expand Codeshare Arrangements Adding More Cities

- Brazil's Azul S.A. AZUL and United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL have expanded their codeshare agreement to help customers travel to more cities in the U.S.
- Travelers will be able to connect between Azul and United at Fort Lauderdale and Orlando to six new U.S. destinations.
- The new destinations include Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, San Francisco, Washington and Los Angeles.
- With the new codeshare flight options, customers will benefit from having a single ticket that includes both Azul and United-operated flights.
- The expanded agreement builds on United and Azul's existing codeshare routes from Houston and Newark.
- "We are accelerating our international presence and now our customers will be able to leave our hubs and reach even more great cities with a single ticket," said André Mercadante, Azul's Director of Alliances, Planning, and RM.
- Price Action: AZUL shares are trading higher by 0.29% at $7.02 on the last check Monday.
