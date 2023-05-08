ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%
%

Easy One-Stop Connections - Azul, United Airlines Expand Codeshare Arrangements Adding More Cities

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 8, 2023 2:40 PM | 1 min read
Easy One-Stop Connections - Azul, United Airlines Expand Codeshare Arrangements Adding More Cities
  • Brazil's Azul S.A. AZUL and United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL have expanded their codeshare agreement to help customers travel to more cities in the U.S.
  • Travelers will be able to connect between Azul and United at Fort Lauderdale and Orlando to six new U.S. destinations.
  • The new destinations include Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, San Francisco, Washington and Los Angeles. 
  • With the new codeshare flight options, customers will benefit from having a single ticket that includes both Azul and United-operated flights.
  • The expanded agreement builds on United and Azul's existing codeshare routes from Houston and Newark. 
  • "We are accelerating our international presence and now our customers will be able to leave our hubs and reach even more great cities with a single ticket," said André Mercadante, Azul's Director of Alliances, Planning, and RM.
  • Price Action: AZUL shares are trading higher by 0.29% at $7.02 on the last check Monday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EquitiesNewsTravelSmall CapMarketsGeneralBriefs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved