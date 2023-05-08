Easy One-Stop Connections - Azul, United Airlines Expand Codeshare Arrangements Adding More Cities

by

Brazil's Azul S.A. AZUL and United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL have expanded their codeshare agreement to help customers travel to more cities in the U.S.

and have expanded their codeshare agreement to help customers travel to more cities in the U.S. Travelers will be able to connect between Azul and United at Fort Lauderdale and Orlando to six new U.S. destinations.

The new destinations include Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, San Francisco, Washington and Los Angeles.

With the new codeshare flight options, customers will benefit from having a single ticket that includes both Azul and United-operated flights.

The expanded agreement builds on United and Azul's existing codeshare routes from Houston and Newark.

"We are accelerating our international presence and now our customers will be able to leave our hubs and reach even more great cities with a single ticket," said André Mercadante, Azul's Director of Alliances, Planning, and RM.

Price Action: AZUL shares are trading higher by 0.29% at $7.02 on the last check Monday.

